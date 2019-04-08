Work on accident blackspot junction on A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road to start next month

Work is expected to start on a notorious A90 junction just north of Brechin.

Transport Scotland is planning to award a £300,000 contract to Allied Exploration and Geotechnics for the A90 Laurencekirk junction improvement scheme.

It is expected the ground investigation will start early next month and will take around eight weeks.

A preferred option for the improvement works was chosen by the government body last year.

It will see a flyover at the A937 over the A90 on a new bridge with a roundabout either side of the bridge.

A link road would provide replacement access to Johnston Lodge and Johnston Mains from the eastern roundabout.

The centre and north junctions at Laurencekirk from the A90 will remain open.

For the full story, see The Evening Express website.