Work of vital Dundee cancer service highlighted in parliament

The work of a groundbreaking cancer care service in Dundee has been highlighted at the Scottish Parliament.

On Wednesday Bill Bowman, MSP for the North-East, brought forward a motion at parliament to recognise the work of Macmillan Cancer Support’s ‘Improving the Cancer Journey’ service which has been running in Dundee for the past three years.

Run by Macmillan Cancer Support and the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, the service offers newly diagnosed cancer patients in the city a meeting with a support worker.

The support worker is able to offer emotional, practical and financial support to these patients, and can direct them onto other agencies who can help as well.

In the motion presented to the Scottish Parliament, it said: “The parliament recognises the work the Dundee Macmillan Improving the Cancer Journey service has been doing to support people affected by the condition [and] understand that since its launch in November 2017, it has been sending a letter to every newly-diagnosed cancer patient, offering them a meeting to discuss any practical, emotional or financial needs they might have with a dedicated one-to-one support worker.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the service as adapted one-to-one discussions with patients to now take place over the phone or via a video consulting service that enables people to have health and social care appointments from home.”

As well as adapting the vital service during the coronavirus pandemic, it has provided £500,000 worth of support and benefits to over 300 patients since January 2019.

In presenting the motion, Bill Bowman MSP said he was delighted to show the Scottish Parliament the work the project was doing in Dundee.

He said: “Since November 2017, the service has written to every person with a new cancer diagnosis and offered support for more than 300 people in their time of greatest need.

“Support workers moved much of their work online when the Covid-19 outbreak began, and they were very quick to do so.

“I am delighted to highlight their work and the difference they have made to the lives of so many Dundonians.”