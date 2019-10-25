Shocking stats reveal 85% of Dundee drug death victims came from most deprived areas

The seriousness of the drug death issue in Dundee was laid bare in a “deep dive” of statistics presented at the Dundee Partnership by forensic expert professor Niabh Nic Daeid.

Professor Nic Daeid of Dundee University told city officials that 85% of the city’s drug death victims hailed from its most deprived areas – far above the national average of 75%.

In addition, 67% of Dundonians who lost their lives to drugs had known mental health issues – the national average was 55%.

The expert said: “Scotland has the highest death rate per million people on the planet. It’s a hard fact that is difficult for our country to swallow.

“But we have, through the work of the commission, created a perfect storm for ourselves to make a change.”

In all 404 people have died due to substance use in Dundee since 2008 – 66 of which were in 2018 alone.

For more on this story click here.