Work of artists ‘living with long-term health conditions’ goes on display at DCA

An exhibition created by people living with long-term health conditions has gone on display at the DCA.

The prints were produced by participants of the ST/ART@DCA autumn school programme who are part of the Tayside Healthcare Arts Trust (THAT) partnership with the DCA learning programme and DCA print studio.

The participants – who live with conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, brain injury and chronic pain – attended two programmes in photo screen printing and photo etching.

The artworks will be on display throughout the weekend.

The group celebrated the programme at an event in the DCA yesterday which gave them the chance to see their work properly displayed.

DCA learning co-ordinator Scott Hudson said: “The ST/ART@DCA project partnership is a very important strand of our programming and is always a highlight.

“It is our aim to bring people into DCA who might think that this kind of activity is beyond their abilities.

“We show those people they can learn new skills or rekindle old ones by engaging with us here onsite.

“This project is a very strong example of partnership working and having an impact in the community.”