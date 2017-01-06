‘Work does not stop here’: £50k raised for YMCA

More than £50,000 was raised for Broughty Ferry YMCA last year — a third of the target set for a major refurbishment.

The club hopes to raise £150,000, which will be used to transform its B-listed building at Brook Street into a state-of-the-art facility.

Director John Kenny said while he never expected to reach the £150k target in that period, he’s happy more than £50,000 was raised in 2016.

He said: “We’re very grateful. We’re very pleased with what we’ve raised this year and there has also been a wonderful show of support for our organisation.

“We have raised more than £50,000 through functions we’ve put on and from donations.

“We are some way short of our total target but nonetheless we are delighted with the support we have received.

“A lot has happened this year and it’s only been possible with the goodwill of local people and businesses.”

Upgrades are already under way, with 20 windows at the building having been replaced so far.

Members and directors have ambitious plans for the rest of the Brook Street base and work has started on a number of projects at the site. A one-bedroom flat on the grounds has been gutted and there are plans to install central heating and new flooring before decorating it.

The main building will also benefit from a new kitchen this year while a security fence has been erected.

John said the garden is also being developed and the group plans to put in a lowered ceiling with insulation and lighting in the main hall.

The toilets will also be updated and a disabled facility installed.

The YMCA in Broughty Ferry was founded in 1866 at premises in Gray Street, before moving nine years later to the present address which was formerly a church and then an infant school.

There are further plans to renew the dressing room in the building’s Victorian gym.

It’s hoped funding for this major project would be secured in the future.

John said: “We can only thank everyone for their support and if anyone is still interested in donating to help our work, we would be delighted.

“Our development work does not stop here as we need to keep the good work going.”