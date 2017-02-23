Construction is under way on six new homes in Dundee to transform the lives of people with disabilities.

The project by care provider Blackwood aims to increase accessibility by combining modern construction and technology.

Blackwood say the development in Glamis Road comes as part of the firm’s five-year business plan due to be completed in May 2017.

Along with its newest office in Tayside, the firm’s main focus is to grow its Care at Home business using its own smart technology to help those with disabilities live their lives to the full.

Fanchea Kelly, chief executive at Blackwood, said: “We always strive to be at the forefront of the latest innovations and technologies and building these accessible and affordable homes in Dundee will allow us to continue to improve and enhance the lives of those we work with.

“We’re delighted to see the progress that is being made. The development is well under way and it’s fantastic to see it taking shape exactly as we had envisioned it.

“People are at the heart of what we do and it’s only with the dedication of our own team that we can deliver value and quality to our customers — so having the opportunity to create these beautiful homes to further help those living with disabilities is particularly exciting for us.”