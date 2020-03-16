Work experience at Dundee home led to career in care for teenager Demi

Demi McIlravey first went to Pitkerro Care Centre in 2017 when she was 15 years old for a week of work experience.

She was assigned to general assistant duties, which included making cups of tea and coffee, serving meals, making beds, helping restock bathrooms and spending time with residents.

She would chat and take part in activities, as well as accompanying staff and residents on trips.

Her time at Pitkerro sparked her passion for the health and social care sector, and helped her decide that she wanted to pursue a career in care.

Now, almost three years later, Demi will return to Pitkerro as a full-time care assistant, helping residents with all aspects of daily living, when she turns 18 this month.

Demi said: “During my work experience, the staff and residents at Pitkerro Care Centre were all so warm and welcoming.

“I knew that when I was old enough I wanted to come back. When I was being introduced to the residents, Margaret Fyffe in the Ashton Suite remembered me after three years which was a very special moment.”

Having completed an SVQ 2 in health and social care at college, Demi did not require any further qualifications.

However, her registration with the Scottish Social Services Council will require her to gain further qualifications within a period of time.

Prisca Katsande, home manager at Pitkerro Care Centre, said: “We are delighted that Demi will be joining our team.

“It has been fantastic to see her interact with staff and residents again and we are really excited for her future here.

“Demi has always known she wanted to care for people in some capacity and when she spent the week’s work experience with Pitkerro residents and staff this was confirmed.

“Her time spent at Pitkerro Care Centre made it clear that the right career path for her was becoming a carer, working within a care home setting.”

Demi said she would recommend anyone looking at career options to undertake work experience first to help them decide if it’s the right choice.

Prisca added: “In Demi’s case, it certainly was.”