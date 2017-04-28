Work on Dundee Waterfront community garden plan begins

Construction work has started on a major community garden design project to transform part of Dundee’s Waterfront.

Over the past year, people living with, and recovering from, a range of health and wellbeing issues have designed the V&A Dundee Community Garden.

The project has been supported by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Working with professional designers, 20 members of the public have produced plans for a garden that will act as an extension to the first design museum to be built in the UK outside London.

A groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of the construction stage.

Over the coming months, the 10m- square plot within Slessor Gardens will be totally transformed.

As part of the co-design process, community participants visited allotments, took a trip to Dundee Botanic Gardens and sketched designs in two and three dimensions.

Speaking at the ceremony, community participant Dennis Harkins, said: “It’s been really brilliant, we have visited lots of places and it has been fantastic.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how it will turn out, I’m really pleased with the design.

“I think lots of people will use the garden and it will benefit a lot of people, especially those who are on their own.”

At the centre of the garden will be a sunken area for people to gather and talk, surrounded by a green “living wall” to provide shelter.

Rainwater will be collected by an overhead feature inspired by ferns and at the garden entrance and exit there will be large light features.

The next stage of the project will see the co-design team and local volunteers fill the garden with a wide range of plants, chosen for their tactile qualities and smell as well as for their visual impact.

Careys, the subcontractor delivering V&A Dundee’s highly complex curved concrete walls, is supporting the community project by carrying out the construction work.

Peter Nurick, V&A Dundee’s communities producer, said: “It is really exciting now to have the building work start on the design that came from the people of Dundee.

“As well as creating a public garden the project is all about bringing people together, sharing ideas, speaking up and feeling valued.”