Career information, advice and guidance services in Dundee have been praised by education watchdogs.

Careers services at Skills Development Scotland (SDS) scored grades of very good or good across all categories in an Education Scotland review, with its capacity for improvement found to be excellent.

National skills body SDS offers free, impartial career information, advice and guidance for people of all ages in secondary schools, careers centres and community venues across Scotland.

Assessors spent a week asking staff, customers and partner agencies about their experiences of SDS careers services.

Evonne Boyd, SDS area manager for Dundee, said: “The team here works hard day in and day out to support the people of Dundee and I’m pleased to see the quality and importance of that work recognised in this review.

“I want to thank the staff for their continued hard work and dedication. The positive outcomes in this report are as much about their personal contributions as about the work of SDS.”

Staff were praised for delivering careers services from accessible locations, allowing ease of access for vulnerable customers. The support careers staff offer those with additional support needs to move on from school was also picked out for praise, as was the team’s detailed knowledge of different cultures within the city, enabling them to support customers from a wide range of ethnic backgrounds.

Head teachers report SDS is having a positive impact on pupils. Figures show the number of young people in the area going in to work, training, further or higher education when they leave school has improved to above the national average in the last three years.