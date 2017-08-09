Work is under way to transform a derelict Dundee nightclub into a toy store and gym facility.

Entrances to the Venue nightclub, at the Stack Leisure Park in Lochee, have been fenced off by a construction firm and workers were on site yesterday.

The Stack’s operator TJ Morris announced earlier this year that it would bring the Smyths Toy Superstore and a gym to the leisure park.

The group, which also owns nationwide retail chain Home Bargains, had originally made a £5 million deal with Sports Direct to convert the Venue building into a gym in 2015.

However, the deal collapsed and, earlier this year, TJ Morris brought forward the new plans.

While an operator for the new gym is yet to be announced, the firm has previously said negotiations were at an “advanced stage”.

Paul Smith, chairman of the Lochee Traders Assocation, said TJ Morris had put “a lot of work” into the ongoing rejuvenation of the Stack.

He said: “They’ve done all the work to support the site and to fill it, filling sites that were lying empty for a long time.

“We don’t know who is operating the gym yet, but it would have to be a big firm because it is a very large site.

“I know guys who run gyms as personal trainers and this is in a totally different league from them.”

Mr Smith also expressed his hopes of nearby Lochee High Street enjoying an increase in footfall when the toy store and gym open for business.

When the Smyths toy store opens, it will become the eighth the growing chain has in Scotland.

The company, which originated in the Republic of Ireland, will compete directly with the nearby Toys R Us at Kingsway West Retail Park.

Analysis by consultancy firm Iceni Projects suggests that the store will create 30 permanent jobs and another 30 temporary roles at Christmas.

The report, published as part of the store’s planning application, also said that the store could sell £2.4 million of toys every year.

TJ Morris and Smyths were approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.