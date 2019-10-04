Work begins to transform Dundee bar into Irish pub

Work is under way to transform an iconic Dundee bar into an Irish pub.

The Globe, based at Westport, is no more after bosses at Belhaven, part of the Greene King group, have made the decision to rename it Molly Malone’s.

3 days in, only 8 days until we open back up as Molly Malones, don’t forget to join us on Friday 11th October @5pm Posted by The Globe Bar on Wednesday, 2 October 2019

The six figure investment is expected to be completed next week.

Both internal and external works are being carried out.

A Belhaven spokesperson said: “After consulting extensively and listening to feedback from all sides over the past few months, we have decided that changing the pub’s direction so it excels in sport, entertainment and food and renaming it Molly Malone’s will help ensure its future success.”

The pub will re-open for business at 5pm on Friday October 11.

