Work has started on the second phase of a luxury flats development at Dundee’s Waterfront.

Contractors Keltbray Structures has confirmed to the Tele that construction is under way on the £40 million development at the city’s Riverside Drive.

The company said 46 new apartments will be built in Block B of the project.

The first 44-unit phase was completed in 2015 and features one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The housing development is just a short distance from the V&A development, which is set to open in 2018.

Dundee-based property developers H&H Properties started work on the flats in 2012 after a catalogue of issues at the site under previous companies.

However, work for the second phase has now started again with piling work having already been carried out and a crane recently arrived on the site.

Based on the site of the former Homebase store, the 202-home development is a major part of Dundee’s £1billion Waterfront regeneration.

Councillor Will Dawson, the council’s city development convener, said he was pleased to see progress being made.

He explained: “All I can say at this moment is that it’s good to see it coming along.

“Any new work on a site like that is good to see. Previously it was in a state of flux for many years so it’s good to see it moving forward.

“I am looking forward to seeing how it all takes shape in the near future.”

The Riverside site has passed through the hands of several potential developers after Homebase closed in 1999. The vacant building then gradually became a target for graffiti sprayers and vandals.

After years of stalling, the 2.7-acre site was purchased by Duncarse Ltd in 2007.

The company, however, went into liquidation the following year and the project was eventually salvaged by H&H Properties.

H&H Properties declined to comment on the second phase of the flats development.

In a previous statement, the group described the project as a “prestigious apartment development in the heart of Dundee in close proximity to the new V&A museum site”.