Work begins on projects worth £2m to make walking and cycling in Dundee more accessible

Work has started on a £2 million scheme to encourage walking and cycling in Dundee by making routes safer.

The project will is aimed at making walking or cycling for commuting, essential trips and exercise easier for city residents.

Funded by Scottish Government and managed by Sustrans Scotland, Spaces for People offers funding and support to make it safer for people who choose to walk, cycle or wheel for journeys and exercise, while physical distancing is in place during Covid-19.

The £2m application to Sustrans to back upgrading the Green Circular, connecting schools and communities, pop-up cycle lanes on commuter routes and measures around physical distancing in district centres was agreed earlier this year.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “I am pleased to see that the preparation work is well under way on what are another set of exciting and interesting projects.

“It takes safe active travel for pedestrians, wheelers and cyclists during the Covid period out to more areas across the city and broadens the scope of measures already in place.

“These four new projects provide greater encouragement for people to use cleaner, greener and healthier ways of getting to and from their destination, not just in the current period but also as we move into the future.”

Reinstatement and relaunch of Dundee Green Circular was awarded £400,000 to re-establish Scotland’s first sustainable “ring-road” – with work to take place at 20 sites along the route including resurfacing, widening, installing traffic signs and removing overgrown vegetation.

Another £400,000 project will help to boost usage of the established cycling network, connecting schools and communities.

It will include widening the existing footway in the park near St Andrews Primary School and provide a table top crossing at St Leonards Place; a new footway/cycleway along the south verge of Gilburn Road and a new pedestrian crossing near Asda to improve the safer route to St Paul’s Academy.

In addition, a new footway/cycleway within the central reservation in Balgowan Avenue will improve the safer routes and connecting school links for St Andrews, Sidlaw View and St Paul’s.

To connect communities, a new footway/cycleway link will be created along West Grange Road from Lawers Drive to the existing cycleway/footway link adjacent to A92 Arbroath Road.

New pop-up cycle lanes will use £700,000 of the money to improve the key commuter route between the city centre and Ninewells Hospital.

The council has been working closely with NHS Tayside over the past two years to identify potential improvements that will make it easier and safer for people to travel to and around the Ninewells Hospital site on foot and by bike, to reduce congestion and parking issues.

Physical distancing measures in the centres of districts in Dundee, totalling £500,000, will also be implemented, with businesses and traders asked for ideas and suggestions in the near future.

Suggestions have included the widening of pavements, creation of parklets, decluttering of footways and removal of some parking.