Work begins on new £2.5m Dundee nursery

Work is under way on a new nursery in Dundee which will cater for more than 170 children from next year.

Scheduled to open at the beginning of the 2020/21 academic year, the £2.5 million contract to build the facility, on Balmerino Road on the site of the former St Pius Primary, was awarded to Robertson by Dundee City Council.

The building, which will extend to 9,300 sq ft. will comprise of two open plan nursery rooms, a snack kitchen, community room, office areas, quiet rooms and toilets.

There will also be an outdoor space with features including sandpits and garden planting areas.

Kevin Dickson, managing director of Robertson Tayside, said: “We have forged a strong partnership with Dundee City Council over the past several years, delivering numerous projects from schools to new buildings on the Waterfront.

“This latest project will help the Council to deliver on the Scottish Government’s objectives around access to early education.

“Our team is already hard at work and we look forward to making progress over the coming months at Balmerino nursery ahead of welcoming pupils in August of next year.”

Councillor Alan Ross, convener of the city development committee, said: “The start of work on this site is a tangible sign of our commitment to delivering nursery buildings in Dundee for more of our children that are bright and accessible teaching and learning spaces.”