Work begins on gable end mural in Stobswell

Work has finally begun on a colourful gable end mural that has been in the pipeline for almost two years.

The project on the gable end of 8 Cardean Street is a collaboration between Hillcrest housing association, which owns the building, and public art project Open/Close Dundee whose artists Fraser Gray and Martin McGuinness were responsible for the North/South artwork that now adorns the pillars of the Tay Road Bridge.

The four storey mural, which depicts a multicoloured version of the inside of a tenement close, is the largest piece of work Open/Close Dundee has undertaken and residents have expressed excitement over the vibrant artwork which has been in the planning stages since 2018.

© DC Thomson

Russell Pepper, of Open/Close Dundee, said: “It feels great and very exciting that work is finally beginning on the project two years after we started planning it. The cherry picker got delivered on Friday and Fraser and Martin have already started painting.

“They have only done a small part so far but even just that little bit of colour makes a huge difference.

“The main focus of the original mural trail was to drive more people to come and visit Stobswell and I definitely think this massive mural will attract more people to come to the area.

“The design was done by Fraser and Martin and the public were also welcome to put in their say of what they wanted to see.

© DC Thomson

“There is a lot of references to Stobswell in the design with swans on the stairwell to represent Swannie Ponds and there is also a big ‘S’ brushstroke in the middle which you maybe wouldn’t notice if it wasn’t pointed out to you.

“We are really excited for it all to be completed hopefully nearer the end of this week if all goes well.”

While Hillcrest have been paramount in assisting the group to gain planning permission for the mural they have not paid for the artwork with funding coming from the Stobswell Forum and supplies being donated by Dulux.

Russell added: “Dulux have donated a tonne of paint to be used and Hillcrest have put a lot of time and effort in to helping us get this project going which has been really useful.

“We also want to say thank you to Stobswell Forum who provided the funding and have always been incredibly supportive to our projects.”