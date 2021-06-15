Work begins on £20 million renovation of former Dundee Michelin site

Work has begun on a £20 million project to transform the former Dundee Michelin site turned into a hub of tech and innovation.

The development will see the old Baldovie Road factory transformed into the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, with tenants planning to move in by September.

The site was formerly used by tyre manufacturer Michelin, but in 2018 it was announced the factory would close with the loss of 850 jobs.

The land is now to be revived, however, with phase one of construction on the innovation centre under way.

The first phase involves the construction of the new Fulhame Building, an industrial space that will be subdivided into six light industrial units.

The building will be a space for small start-up businesses to rent.

Businesses are already lined up to move on to the site, including a facility to develop environmentally friendly buses and lorries.

SolarisKit Limited, which manufactures solar thermal units, is also set to move on to the land.

Developers also plan to ensure that both the construction and the building itself have a minimal impact on the environment.

‘A key part of our journey’

Colin McIlraith, chief operating officer, Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, said: “The transformation of the MSIP site is a key part of our journey, to being a world-leading Innovation Parc for sustainable mobility and decarbonisation.

“We already offer several location options at the Innovation Parc that are of a high specification and phase one of the masterplan work that is now under way will add to that, with the option of units for smaller businesses with growth ambitions.

“I’m pleased that Robertson has been appointed to deliver this work.

“It already has a strong local presence and will create opportunities for the local community and supply chain, contributing to local economic development.

“We want any new building at MSIP to be mindful of its carbon footprint, in the design, build and running of the space.

“I am confident Robertson will ensure that is the case with the light industrial units now under way.”

Robertson ‘honoured’ to be part of development

Kevin Dickson, regional managing director of Robertson Construction Tayside, said: “Robertson is honoured to be the chosen delivery partner for MSIP phase one.

“Robertson, which has a strong presence in the region, is proud to be involved in the creation of the new Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, which will help to drive Scotland’s green recovery post Covid-19, and beyond.

“Michelin Dundee has played a pivotal role in the region for years and we will look to continue its legacy by the implementation of our high standards, quality and skill and through supporting local supply chain employment.

“Robertson will be engaging with the local community throughout the duration of this project, including schools, colleges, universities, employability organisations and local charities.

“In addition to the Fulhame Building, phase one includes the design of future phases with Robertson Civil Engineering also playing an important role in the masterplan of the site.”