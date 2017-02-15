Work has begun on the controversial extension to Carnoustie Links golf centre.

Ogilvie Construction Ltd started the first stage of demolition by removing the exterior stone cladding, the outer walls and roof.

The original sand-coloured stone cladding will be recycled on to the external walls of the new extension, to blend in with the links scenery.

The new building will provide a state-of-the-art golf practice and training facility along with a new bar and restaurant overlooking the golf course.

The project, which met local opposition, is due to be completed by December.

Graeme Duncan, general manager at Carnoustie Golf Links, said: “I am very pleased that so much progress has been made within a short time of starting construction.

“I am looking forward to watching the build grow within the next few months.

“This new building is going to act as a centralised hub for all at Carnoustie Golf Links as well as a true celebration of the town’s rich golfing history here.”

Cabins placed adjacent to the visitors’ putting green will house the pro shop, golf services and caddie master until completion of the extension.

Meanwhile, the recently elected Carnoustie councillor David Cheape has joined Carnoustie Golf Links management committee, taking up the seat left vacant since Councillor Helen Oswald’s death.

Mr Cheape said: “I look forward to working with the existing trustees and employees to help build upon the success and reputation of our world class links courses.”