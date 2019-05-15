Work at Camperdown begins to create more parking spaces at Dundee beauty spot

Work has begun on £300,000 worth of improvements to car parking facilities at Camperdown Country Park.

The investment will see the replacement of the old-style parking bays with block paving and the construction of 58 extra parking spaces.

In addition, the grass will be reinforced to allow for 68 spaces on the overspill area.

Work will be carried out in two phases and will be completed by early August.

Car parking will continue to be available during this time.

Kevin Cordell, neighbourhood services convener, said: “The extra spaces are a welcome addition to facilities at Camperdown.

“The park’s role as a local attraction is, of course, vitally important and it is key that we continue to enhance the facilities to meet increased visitor numbers to the city.”