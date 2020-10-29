Woodmill High School welcomes back last remaining pupils more than a year after devastating blaze

All remaining pupils have finally returned to Woodmill High School more than a year after major fire severely damaged the building.

Headteacher Sandy McIntosh was on hand to welcome back the last group of young people to the Department of Additional Support (DAS) unit at the school.

The fire, which happened last August, destroyed the additional support needs unit, as well as several classrooms and the canteen.

Speaking on the pupils’ return, Mr McIntosh said: “I’m delighted that we’re all finally back together under one roof again. The past year has been extremely challenging. Not only did we have the fire, but then we were hit with Covid-19.

“I knew this day was always going to happen, I just didn’t think we’d be delayed due to a pandemic. The main thing, however, is that we’re all back safe and sound.”

“Obviously, because of Covid, we’re working a bit differently to before, but having our whole school community back together is wonderful.”

Following last year’s blaze, the Dunfermline school’s 1,400 pupils were decanted to neighbouring schools.

The pupils then had a phased return to Woodmill, with S3 to S5 pupils returning in January and the S1 and S2 pupils starting back at the beginning of the new academic year.

“I’m looking forward to us all being together”

Now that all pupils are back in the school, Mr McIntosh is hopeful the school community can begin to reconnect.

He added: “Our school is looking good and we’ve got a really nice environment for our young people to learn in.

“We want to make sure our young people have the best possible opportunities now they’re back in their classes.

“I’m looking forward to us all being together and I’m sure we’re all looking forward to catching up and reconnecting with friends, teachers and learning.”

Adding her congratulations, Councillor Fay Sinclair, convener of Fife Council’s education and children’s services, said: “I’m delighted that we’re finally able to welcome back our children and young people to the school today.

“Life has been very different since the fire and with the outbreak of Covid, but hopefully, with everyone being on the same campus again, things will start to feel a bit more normal.

“I’d like to thank everyone – staff, parents, carers, pupils and the local community for the support they showed the school during this time. It really was a huge team effort and we wouldn’t be where we are today without you all, so thank you.”