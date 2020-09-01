Women’s Tay to Forth Road bridge walk raises more than double initial target for men’s mental health

A women-led charity walk to raise money for men’s mental health was a life-changing experience for all the women involved, its organiser has said.

Valerie Lindsay, 49, had organised the walk from the Tay Bridge to the Forth Road Bridge to raise money for the Dundee branch of Andy’s Man Club.

And Valerie, a psychiatric nurse, said the walk, which took place overnight on Saturday, was far more of a challenge than she could ever have anticipated.

She said: “It actually ended up a life-changing experience for myself and the others who took part.

“We always knew it was going to be a challenge but it was so much more than that.

“It brought the women together for a start ad allowed us to share something unique.”

Valerie said that of the nine women who started the walk in Dundee on Saturday night – including her mum, Janet Roberts, 73, and eight year old niece Lucie Jones – five completed the 51.5 mile distance.

“My mum was amazing and did just over 18 miles while Lucie covered 36 miles,” she added.

“We suffered crippling blisters, as well as a few other minor injuries but it was utterly exhausting.

“I think there was a point where many of us questioned if we could go on. The half way point was the hardest and then when we could actually see the bridge in the distance, but it seemed to take forever to actually get to it.

“So many amazing people supported and encouraged us along the way, including a lady who came with first aid equipment, a flask of tea and even then gave us a donation.

“We also had an ex-SAS captain who stopped to offer encouragement and told us we were doing a brilliant job.”

Valerie said that their initial fundraising target had been £500 but that had already been more than doubled, with the total now sitting at £1,200 and donations still coming in.

She added: “To begin with I was saying never again but we are now already looking at doing another challenge next year, this time for a children’s charity.”