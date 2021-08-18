Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Women’s Open golf: No plastic water bottles for sale at Carnoustie in bid to cut waste

By James Simpson
August 18, 2021, 12:17 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 12:19 pm
Refillable bottles will be on sale at this year's event instead.
Fans heading to the Women’s Open golf at Carnoustie this week will not be able to buy water in plastic bottles.

The items have been scrapped for this year’s tournament in a bid to cut down on plastic waste.

Instead, spectators, officials and players will be able to top up their own bottles at the course – or buy a refillable one.

Pernilla Lindberg warming up for the tournament earlier this week.

It follows efforts to remove 123,000 single-use plastic bottles from the men’s Open at Royal Portrush two years ago.

This year’s event – which gets under way on Thursday – is expected to generate a £6 million pound boost to the local economy.

Up to 8,000 fans will be at the event over the four days of play.

Impact on the environment

Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A, says it is “important” that the tournament helps to “minimise the impact” left on the environment in Angus.

He said: “The Carnoustie Links, its coastal backdrop and natural conditions will feature prominently in how the AIG Women’s Open unfolds.

“It is important that we continue to nurture this environment and minimise the footprint the championship leaves – the Water Initiative is one tool in achieving this goal.”

