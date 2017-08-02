Hosting the Women’s Open in Fife will tee-up £13 million for the Scottish economy, it has been claimed.

The world’s best female golfers will descend on Kingsbarns for four days of competition starting on Thursday, with an estimated 30,000 spectators expected to enjoy all the action on the Fife coast.

With the Kelpie maquettes also visiting St Andrews, tourism chiefs are hoping the next few days — particularly in the north-east of the region — will provide the Fife economy with a timely fillip.

Estimates suggest the global media exposure for Scotland over the four days of the championship could be worth in excess of £8m, while the net total impact on Scotland from the event is anticipated to generate more than £5m on top of that.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Golf is a critical part of the visitor economy and the ripple effect of event tourism is felt in shops, hotels and a wide range of businesses.

“It creates jobs, sustains communities and provides an international shop window for our country.”

Kingsbarns has previously hosted the European Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship along with the Old Course at St Andrews and Carnoustie, although this week will be the first time it has hosted a major of any kind.

Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn will face the challenge of five former Women’s British Open champions, 24 major champions and 22 Solheim Cup players with 78 appearances between them.

Scottish number one Catriona Matthew said: “As a proud Scot, I always feel the Women’s British Open is that extra bit special when it is hosted in Scotland.”