Women who died off Aberdeen beach ‘had been swimming’, police confirm

Police have confirmed two women who died at Aberdeen Beach this morning had been out swimming.

Detectives leading the investigation say the women were aged 22 and 36.

A man witnessed the pair in the sea in the early hours of this morning and called police.

Both women – who are foreign nationals – were recovered by the RNLI inshore lifeboat and taken to hospital where, despite extensive efforts to save them, they sadly died.

Chief Inspect Martin Mackay said: “Above all, my thoughts are with all of those who will be affected by this tragic incident.

“While officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding why these women came to be in the water so late at night, at this stage there appears to be no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

