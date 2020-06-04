Pair of women deny dealing cocaine from Dundee hotel, sheriff court hears

Two women have been accused of dealing cocaine from a city hotel.

Lisa Mitchell, 37, and 20-year-old Leah Maltby deny committing the offence on February 24 at the Tayview Hotel on Broughty Ferry Road.

Neither woman appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but not guilty pleas were tendered by their respective solicitors.

Prosecutors allege that Mitchell, of Polepark Road, and Maltby, of Copster Close, Barnsley, were both concerned in the supply of the Class A drug.

© DC Thomson

Maltby faces a separate charge of breaching bail conditions granted on February 25 ordering her to leave Scotland unless for court hearings or for solicitor appointments.

It is alleged that on February 27, she was found within a bedroom on Milnbank Road.

A trial was fixed for December by Sheriff Derek Reekie who allowed their bail orders to continue.