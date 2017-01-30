Women make up 74% of NHS Tayside staff

Female staff outnumber men in all but one department of NHS Tayside.

New figures provided to the Tele have revealed that there are eight times as many female nurses and midwives employed by the health board.

There are also seven times as many women in allied health professional roles than men, which includes roles such as paramedics, dieticians and radiographers.

The ratio of female-to-male staff is also heavily skewed in administrative roles, dental support and other therapeutic services.

The only roles in which more men are employed is medical and dental staff, with 665 men compared to 656 women. Overall, female staff make up around 74% of the workforce.

The figures have come to light following a freedom of information request to NHS Tayside.

A spokesman for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Scotland said: “Many of the characteristics of nursing, such as being caring, are still seen by some as traditionally female.

“But regardless of gender, it’s about the care and compassion, as well as the skills and knowledge individual nurses bring to the job that is important.”

George Doherty, director of human resources for NHS Tayside, said that there were “no barriers” to men being hired.

He continued: “NHS Tayside’s workforce make up reflects the national demographic picture across health.

“Historically, there have been public perceptions around what have been male or female roles.

“This is changing across the generations and, as employers, the NHS in Scotland has no barriers to anyone from any gender undertaking any role in any of its organisations.”

Dundee-based Conservative MSP Bill Bowman said it was important that staff were hired on merit.

He said: “It is important that we have a diverse workforce in order to cater for the differing needs of patients.”

The health board employs 6,100 nursing and midwifery staff, of which 5,429, or 89%, are female.

For allied health professionals there are 927 females and 127 males.