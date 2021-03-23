Women fear assaults walking home following Dundee parking restrictions

Women in Dundee fear they may be attacked on their way home due to new parking rules which mean they will have to park further away.

Occupants of Baxter Park Terrace say proposed plans for two new sets of double yellow lines on the street could put even more pressure on their already difficult parking situation, forcing many to leave their cars on the other side of Baxter Park.

Women living on the street fear having to walk further from their car to their house may put them at greater risk of being assaulted, especially late at night.

One resident who asked not to be named said: “I have lived in Baxter Park Terrace for a number of years and the street is already at capacity, more so in the evenings.

“The loss of so many spaces will leave local residents with no nearby options as neighbouring streets are already at capacity.

“This would mean women potentially having to park on the other side of the park which is not a good option on the long dark nights.”

“Personally I am very fearful of walking around the area in the evenings, especially when it is dark.

“I fear that this decision will have a huge negative and dangerous impact on the local community.”

It comes after protests and vigils have been held across the UK, campaigning for streets to be made safer for women.

The Reclaim These Streets campaign grew following the death of Sarah Everard in London.

Maryfield councillor Ken Lynn, who lives on the street, is also unhappy with the proposal.

He has claimed that the decision could lead to the road being stripped of 16 valuable parking spots and that residents haven’t been given a suitable way to object to the proposal.

Signs have been posted on the street to make residents aware they can object to the decision by post, however they have failed to list the correct address.

Mr Lynn said: “I can’t see why they need to take away these spaces.

“I understand that the aim is to improve park access but this street isn’t just for getting into Baxter Park, there’s plenty of people who live here too.

“I’ve had a number of women who live in this area contacting me with concerns about having to park on the other side and walk through late at night and I understand why that’s a concern.

“We get 16 hours of darkness here in the winter, so it would be hard to avoid.”

The councillor has also called for the council to provide residents with a way to object to the plans via email, as well as letters describing the proposed changes.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The city development committee agreed at its meeting on March 9 last year to consult on a proposal to introduce lengths of ‘at any time’ restrictions at new pedestrian crossing points in Baxter Park Terrace.

“This is to increase road safety and allow vehicles to give and take at these locations.

“It is open to anyone who has an objection to notify the council.”