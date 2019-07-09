Women face trial over selling ‘fake’ goods from their Dundee flat

Two women will stand trial accused of selling a haul of fake designer clothes.

Linda Turnbull and Terri Varley, both 31, face 17 charges of selling fake goods, including counterfeit cigarettes, from the flat they share on Arklay Street on December 20 last year.

The pair are alleged to have been in possession of items with signs identical to or likely to be mistaken for the named brands.

Among the items alleged to have been falsely advertised include Hugo Boss jeans, jackets and T-shirts, Louis Vuitton belts and bags and Stone Island tracksuits.

They were also allegedly in possession of fake Adidas, Calvin Klein, Canada Goose, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, The North Face and Ugg clothing.

Turnbull and Varley also deny possessing fake Richmond, Regal and Mayfair cigarettes as well as Golden Virginia and Amber Leaf tobacco. A trial was fixed for October 14.