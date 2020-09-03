Women discuss their struggles with hair loss and ‘incredible’ support from Dundee Hair Bank

For some women it may be the stuff of nightmares, but baldness isn’t just an issue which affects men.

It is estimated around 50% of women will experience hair loss at some point in their lives.

Karen Ward manages Dundee Hair Bank from her business, Bladez Hair and Beauty Salon, in Lawers Drive.

As part of Alopecia Awareness Month, the Tele spoke to Karen and two of her clients who bravely shared their experiences of hair loss.

Karen, who lives in Emmock Woods, estimates that more than 90% of her clients are women, and have been since she began supplying wigs for the NHS around nine years ago.

The 42-year-old started off as an agent for A&A Studios, the company which supplies the NHS with wigs for people suffering hair loss due to medical reasons, after her own mother had alopecia before she died.

Around two years ago she set up the Dundee Hair Bank, selling wigs which may have been worn only a few times or not at all, and are still usable, at an affordable price.

“Because you only get two wigs on NHS prescription a year, people would look at maybe purchasing a wig and it would cost between £200-£300,” Karen said.

“They could buy a wig from Dundee Hair Bank for a lot less. Then what I do is, with some of the proceeds of what I get from repackaging and cleaning the wigs, I donate it to local charities.

“If I’m seeing the transformation in giving these people their hair, they see a transformation in themselves. You see them grow in confidence. Confidence in going out, confidence in looking at themselves in the mirror. It just changes a person’s overall look and wellbeing.”

So are clients emotional when they are fitted for a wig and see that transformation before their eyes?

“Absolutely, yeah,” said Karen. “I mean, everyone I see is completely different, but there is a lot of emotion, and that depends – maybe people don’t realise what’s available for them.

“They see the quality of the wigs, they see the wigs fit them properly as it’s a cap size and the fit is snug. It’s not going to fall off them.

“I can thin them, I can cut them, do all these different things.

“Once people realise and that’s explained to them, it’s a bit of a relief, you know. It’s not a case of coming and they only get a choice of 10 wigs and they have to take one of them.

“The wigs are like the fashion industry and the clothes fashion industry; we’re constantly updating these wigs, and mapping what the trends are.”

Karen said on average she sees around 10 to 12 clients a week who wear wigs and doesn’t think that the average person on the street would be able to tell the difference between someone’s natural hair and one of her wigs.

She said: “I like to think that I get to know my clients very well, and I’m confident in the work that I’m doing – with the wig that I’m providing, the cutting, the fitting, getting the colouring right, to making them look as realistic as possible.

“There are always going to be part of wigs that possibly don’t look 100% real, but I definitely aim to get the real look on that client so that it feels like it’s their own hair.

“I’m proud of all the women, from seeing them when they first came in to the stage they’re at now.

“There doesn’t need to be a stigma about wigs because wigs are so good. If I do my job right, then these people will look good.”

Caryn’s story

Caryn Dalgarno, 35, from Little Brechin, is one of Karen’s clients.

Caryn, a senior clerical officer with Angus Council, said: “My hair loss goes back to the summer of 2018. It was devastating, absolutely devastating.

“I was getting my hair done and my hairdresser Neomi found a spot – it was about 20p-piece-sized – and I genuinely thought the world was ending. That’s the only way I could describe it, it was devastating.

“Neomi did think it would be alopecia. Obviously you have to go through your doctor for a diagnosis and I didn’t get seen by a dermatologist for six months after that, so in that time it just got worse and worse and worse.

“It was a good six months before I actually knew what it was and was given a proper diagnosis.”

Caryn, who is married to Jason, 36, said after a difficult time with her second pregnancy and complications with her thyroid after giving birth she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder which can result in alopecia.

She said: “From first noticing it in June 2018, it got to the stage where, by the following September, I shaved it all off.

“Before that going past people in the street, it was 100 times worse, seeing people like that because there was such little hair left.

“With Karen’s help I began to wear wigs. At first she fitted me with a ‘topper’, which sat on the top of my head and covered most of the balding.

“And then, with the help of Karen and the alopecia group that I go to, I realised it was OK to have a wig. There are loads of people out there with them and nobody knows.

“So I took the plunge then to shave it, and what a boost I got in confidence and in the way I feel, to be able to go out and feel the way I used to be.

“It was a relief for me but it was a shock for some people; my mum and dad took it quite badly.

“Jason was quite devastated to start off with but, for me, it was nothing but relief. Now Jason and the boys don’t care.

“When I left the salon with a wig on and no hair underneath, I knew I’d done the right thing.”

Caryn, mum to Aiden, 10, and Ethan, 3, said that with time her self-confidence grew, but it took a while for both herself and her family to get to that stage.

“Now I’m so confident with it I wouldn’t necessarily wear my wig all the time. But that has taken nearly two-and-a-half years of a struggle,” she said.

“It took my dad quite a few months to get used to it – he didn’t like seeing pictures of it or if I took my hair off, he didn’t like it.

“My mum, she’s just been my rock throughout it all. My children don’t care, they really don’t care. The wee one just goes about shouting, ‘my mum’s bald!’.

“My older son took it a bit harder. He didn’t want me to go to things like his football games without my hair on, but now he doesn’t care.

“At the moment, I would wear a wig out to a restaurant or if I was going to a party, things like that. But for work or going shopping I don’t have it on – not now, not at all.

“The hair bank team are amazing. If it wasn’t for Karen showing me that it was OK and helping me, I wouldn’t be where I am today, and that’s the honest truth.

“If I could give advice to anyone I would tell them to do it and speak to somebody – there’s no embarrassment in it at all, there’s nothing to be ashamed of.

“It’s not something we have brought on ourselves so there’s no reason we should be ashamed of it.”

Laura’s story

Laura Schofield, from Fife, has long-term hair loss and first noticed it almost 20 years ago.

The 38-year-old mum-of-two, who lives in Gauldry, said: “I actually started having thinning of the hair when I was in my early 20s.

“I went to the doctor about it then and they came up with so many different reasons but I wasn’t really diagnosed, it was just kind of left.

“It’s only been in the past couple of years – which is 18 years later – that they actually diagnosed me with having alopecia, as well as a very rare inflammatory condition, which was slowly destroying my hair.

“It’s so rare, that’s why they never noticed it to begin with.

“It took over 10 years before it got to the stage where it was really impacting me.

“I was having to sweep my hair over to the side to hide how thin it was when I had started noticing bald patches coming through.

“At that point doctors started taking note of it and I was up at Ninewells to get the testing and get a skin graft taken. That was when they discovered this very rare, inflammatory condition.”

Laura has lichen planopilaris, which destroys the hair follicle and then replaces it with scarring, resulting in permanent hair loss.

On top of the inflammatory condition, Laura also has androgenetic alopecia, which she describes as “female pattern balding”.

She said: “When I got my final diagnosis at Ninewells, it was a bit of both for me – it was a relief that I knew what was going on, but it was also very upsetting to hear that my own hair was never going to grow back, it was just going to get worse.

“So kind of a good but hard blow at the same time.

“It would have been February this year, I think, when I finally accepted how bad it was getting and I chose to hide it by shaving it all off.

“Then I went into work the next day with my head completely bald.”

Laura said taking the step to finally shave her head was daunting, but the support she has received from friends, family and colleagues has been fantastic.

“People at my work at the time were very supportive so I just posted it on Facebook the night before going into work, just to prepare myself,” she said.

“I did have a wee bit of a tear as my brother was shaving it all off for me, but I got so many comments from people about how, actually, I looked a lot better with the hair completely shaved, rather than trying to make it look like I had hair and hiding the bald patches.

“There are still times when I’ll look in the mirror and I’ll get upset that my hair’s not there. But then I remember the fun of the fact that it takes less than five minutes to get my hair ready in the morning.

“But I’ve also got two young daughters, Holly, 9, and Lilly, 6, who have had to go through it with me, and telling them it’s fine and explaining it’s not going to happen to them.

“That’s certainly been the toughest part of it for me.

“The biggest support I’ve had would be from my gran. She’s been like a second mum to me because I lost my mum a few years ago as well.

“Karen and the rest of the team at the hair bank are amazing. Karen knows the kind of styles I like, the funky colours, and she’s always got them available for me.”

Laura also praised the service Karen provides, allowing people to come back if they don’t feel confident with the wig they’ve purchased and letting them look around at what else is on offer.

She said: “Because of the wigs she has that are donated, a lot of them are more affordable.

“Karen has a private room, which takes away the shyness and embarrassment. You’re on your own, there’s no one else in the room, and it’s definitely worthwhile doing it.

“She makes you feel like you’re there for a normal hair consultation.

“I struggled for so long with not accepting it and trying to hide it, whereas if I’d realised I could have done all these wigs a lot sooner.

“It is a horrible thing to go through – a big part of being a female is your hair. To have to shave it off is a horrible feeling, but then the joy of being able to put on a different wig every morning, if you fancy a bit of change, is quite beneficial to be honest.”

For more information about hair loss, visit the Alopecia UK website.

To speak to Karen about the services she offers, call the salon on 01382 737343 or visit the Dundee Hair Bank Facebook page.