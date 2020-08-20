Women ‘building bridges’ for men’s mental health with charity walk from Tay to Forth Road Bridge

A group of Dundee women will prove no bridge is too far as they aim to raise as much cash as possible for a men’s mental health charity.

The women, ranging in age from eight to 73, plan to walk the 46-mile distance from the Tay Bridge to the Forth Road Bridge to raise funds for Andy’s Man Club, a suicide-prevention charity.

The “Bridge 2 Bridge” walk has been organised by psychiatric nurse Valerie Lindsay, 49, who came up with the idea when she and her friend Chez Lesley began walking for fitness during lockdown.

Valerie said: “The idea grew from there. We began to challenge ourselves and began walking further and further.

“Then we thought we could walk to raise money for a good cause.”

Valerie said that because of her job she had developed a keen interest in men’s mental health.

She said: “Men’s mental health is a big issue. They struggle more than women to talk about their emotions and feelings and difficulties.

“We can sit down with a friend for a coffee and a blether, but it’s not so easy for men to do something like this.

“Covid-19 has seen a lot of men really struggling, so we thought we could do something to raise funds and to highlight the issue.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Valerie said that three generations of women had signed up for the walk, including her mum Janet Roberts, 73, and Lucy Jones, eight.

Valerie said: “We plan to set off on our walk on August 29 at 8pm and hope to reach the Forth Road Bridge around lunchtime the next day.

“We think it will take us around 16-18 hours. We have been in training and we will have a back-up squad following us in cars along the way.”

Valerie said their initial target had been £500, however, they have already surpassed that and now hope to raise an even greater sum.

Andy’s Man Club was established in 2016 after the loss of Andrew Roberts to suicide aged 23.

The charity provides peer support groups across the UK and Scotland for any man aged over-18 to attend.

The charity provides a confidential space for men to come together to chat about anything that they would like to get off of their chest. There is no waiting list, no referral or signing in process.

There are groups across Tayside, for more information, visit www.andysmanclub.co.uk