Women and child taken to hospital after crash as Storm Bella lashes Fife

Two adults and a child are in hospital following a three-car crash in Fife, as Storm Bella lashed the country.

Emergency services rushed to A911 Windygates to Glenrothes road at around 11.35am.

The vehicles collided as rain lashed the region during Storm Bella.

The road was closed for a time while the vehicles were cleared.

It’s understood that the injuries suffered by those involved were not serious.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.35am on Saturday, December 26, police were called to a report of a three car road crash on the A911 at the Markinch junction.

“Two women and a child were take to hospital to be assessed.

The road has now reopened.”

The Fife crash comes as heavy rains and strong gusts of wind batter Scotland as Storm Bella takes hold.

Drivers are being urged to use caution due to surface water across Fife, while the Friarton Bridge has a high wind warning in place.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for the next two days, with Met Office experts predicting Tayside and Fife could be hit by snow.