Two women have been accused of assaulting another woman at Industry Nightclub on Seagate.

Chelsea Wolecki, 26, of Melrose Terrace, and Brogan Murray, 23, of Ballantrae Gardens, are alleged to have assaulted Laura Rehman, seized her by the hair, caused her to fall to the ground and repeatedly punched her on the head on January 28.

Wolecki denies the charges and will face trial on March 4. Murray made no plea and will face a further hearing on January 15.