A Dundee woman has told how her “monster” ex-partner threatened to petrol bomb her house and kidnap her kids in a two-year campaign of harassment.

Terri Valentine broke up with Donny McKenzie, 24, two years ago.

Ever since, she says she has lived in fear — with McKenzie threatening her on a daily basis.

He sent her abusive messages, threatened her and her children and said he was going to petrol bomb her house.

He also sent her pictures of knives and road signs outside her house.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, McKenzie was banned from approaching Terri after admitting carrying out the campaign of harassment.

Terri told the Tele that she is in constant fear that McKenzie will find her and kill her.

She said: “He has made my life hell. I moved out of Dundee but he found out where I was.

“I am scared to go out and I am scared to go out with the kids — he said he would kidnap them.

“It is the biggest nightmare ever. Everything he has done has messed so much with my head — I don’t even know who I am any more.”

Terri added: “I have panic attacks and I hate to be alone.

“He has made my life hell and it feels like I will never get away from it.

“He is a monster — he has threatened me, he has threatened to kidnap my kids, he has threatened to petrol bomb my house. This has gone on for two years, ever since we broke up.

“I feel like my whole life has changed because of it.

“I just don’t know what I am going to do — even when I move away he finds out where I am and comes looking for me.”

McKenzie, of Brownhill Road, Gourdie, was ordered to stay at home during the evenings for six months.

He was also placed on a two-year non-harassment order banning him from approaching or contacting Ms Valentine and from entering Invergowrie.

McKenzie admitted a charge of engaging in a course of conduct which caused Ms Valentine fear and alarm between February 14 and April 4 at a house in Brownhill Road, on the A90 near to Bullionfield, a house in Bayview Road, Invergowrie, another address in Dundee and Technology Park, Dundee.

He committed the offence by repeatedly contacting her and attempting to contact her by phone, persistently making phone calls to her, sending her messages of an abusive and threatening nature and photographs of a knife and road signs.

He also attended Technology Park and uttered offensive and threatening remarks to her.

The restriction of liberty order confines McKenzie to his home address between 7pm-7am.

But Terri said that McKenzie will be undeterred by the court order.

She added: “I am terrified that he is going to come back and do what he’s threatened to do.”