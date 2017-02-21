A mum has told of the “shocking” moment she struggled with an intruder in her home while her terrified son called for help.

Belinda Carroll, 43, disturbed the man after he had entered her Thurso Crescent home on Saturday night while her son Reo, 11, spoke to police on the phone.

Officers issued an appeal to find the perpetrator, who Belinda says appeared to have a weapon in his possession.

The Menzieshill resident said: “It was at about 11pm on Saturday and we had just gone to bed.

“I had left the back door open for my partner Neil Ogilvie as he was on a night out and Reo heard someone coming in through the back gate.

“He phoned his dad’s phone and couldn’t hear it so he knew it wasn’t him. So I told him to phone the police.”

Belinda went downstairs to investigate while the youngster called for help, leading to a struggle with the intruder in which he appeared to produce a weapon.

She said: “I went downstairs and he was in the kitchen. When I approached him I realised it wasn’t Neil so I started grabbing him. I was trying to get him back in the house before the police got here, and he pulled something out of his jacket. He didn’t speak — he just ran off.”

Police arrived soon after, bringing dogs to investigate the scene.

Belinda, a home help, added: “I reacted out of shock more than anything.

“It’s scary to think there was someone inside your own house. He had only been in for five or 10 minutes at the most.

“He must have heard me coming down the stairs. He just walked out like a zombie before I tried to stop him.

“It happened so quickly. It was all just a blur, like something out of a film.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed inquiries were being made to find the man responsible.

She said: “He is described as approximately 5ft 5in, of medium build, and was wearing a navy puffa-style jacket, black cargo trousers, boots, blue and black ski type gloves and a black thermal style-tammy hat. He also had dark stubble.

“If anyone knows anyone matching the description of the man, please contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/453/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”