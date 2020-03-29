Dundee woman’s plea to find man who came to her aid after sex assault when she was 11

A young woman whose “childhood was stolen” by a sick pervert is trying to find the Good Samaritan who ran to her aid.

Jemma Thomson, 20, was sexually assaulted by Hugh Flynn in a car park in Lochee in February 2011. She was only 11 years old at the time. Flynn was 66.

Now Jemma is trying to finally find closure on the terrifying incident she says robbed her of her innocence and her childhood and even drove her to the brink of suicide.

And she hopes to do it by finally tracking down a man who raced to her rescue and prevented Flynn from running off before police arrived.

Jemma said: “When Flynn attacked me I was really terrified about what he was going to do to me.

“I was absolutely petrified.” Jemma added she believed that if the man hadn’t raced across to help it could have been a lot worse.

“What Flynn did to me was disgusting. What he did to me that day has had a devastating affect on my life ever since. He robbed me of my innocence and my childhood.

“I still remember clearly what he did to me and still have flashbacks and I have suffered from depression and anxiety ever since. I have even come close to taking my own life because of what happened.

“I rarely go out and am terrified. I want to finally try to put this behind me and I feel if I could meet the man who helped me and thank him that would really help me to put this behind me.”

She added: “I desperately want to try to move on with my life. I want to go to college and lead a normal life, going out with friends and having fun.

“I have already lost nine years of my life all my teenage years, I don’t want to lose nay more.”

Jemma said that she was walking across the car park at the rear of Superdrug, Lochee High Street, on February 23, when Flynn attacked her.

He began kissing her on the mouth and placing his hand under her clothing.

Jemma said that a man parking his car was so shocked by what he saw that he confronted the pensioner and there was a heated exchange of words, with Flynn denying any wrongdoing.

The motorist prevented the older man from leaving the area and called the police. By this time, the girl had walked away, but the commotion attracted the attention of a woman who was passing by.

After being told about the assault, the woman followed the girl home and told her mother what had happened and the police were called.

Jemma said: “I never found out who the man was. All I remember is that he was around his 30s to 40s, was round 6ft and had a local accent.

“I’ve been trying to trace him ever since but with no luck. I really want to thank him.”

Flynn, who lived at Clement Park Place at the time admitted indecent assault and was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Sheriff Richard Davidson told Flynn it was a ”disgusting offence”