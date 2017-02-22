A Tayside woman is set to have her hair shaved off to raise funds for two Dundee cancer support services.

Paula Caruana, who lives in Perth, has vowed to have her head shaved completely if she reaches her fundraising target of £2,000.

Paula, who works for Vets4Pets in Perth, said: “Having had cancer myself, and been lucky enough not to lose my hair because of chemo and radiotherapy, I am considering doing the Brave the Shave for Ninewells Hospital’s Cancer Ward and Maggie’s to acknowlege all those who are going through and have been through this dreadful disease.

“However, I won’t do it unless I raise around £2,000.

“If I don’t make the target the money will be distributed evenly between them. But if I do make the target, I will ‘brave the shave’.”

Maggie’s Dundee, which is also based at Ninewells Hospital, offers practical, emotional and social support for people who are being treated for cancer, as well as their families.

Paula has given herself until mid-April to reach her goal.

Brave the Shave is a fundraising method which is organised by MacMillan Cancer Support.

People agree to be sponsored to shave their hair as a sign of solidarity to cancer sufferers, and donate the proceeds to cancer support services.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Paula-Burlet