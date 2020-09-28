Woman’s friend could hear her being brutally assaulted by Dundee thug on other end of phone

A thug battered his partner while her friend could hear her screams for help on the other end of the phone.

John McKenzie, 37, appeared via video link at Dundee Sheriff Court on September 24, where he admitted carrying out the brutal assault at a property on Lansdowne Court.

McKenzie, whose address was given as no fixed abode, also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions which prevented him from entering the address.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court that McKenzie and his partner had been in an argument the night prior to the incident.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

His partner had been messaging her friend throughout and the following morning.

Her friend subsequently called her while McKenzie was asleep next to the victim and he woke up during the call and became angry.

The court heard he grabbed her by the neck and punched her in the head.

He then grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the couch.

The victim then shouted “call 999, he’s hitting me” to her friend, who was still on the other line.

The court heard that the victim could taste blood in her mouth and fled into the bathroom.

She was pursued by McKenzie, who grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the floor, causing her to hit her head on the ground.

© Supplied

By this point, the friend contacted the police who arrived at the address a short time later and found the victim with a cut lip, a red mark on her neck, and a swollen and red eye

Officers subsequently discovered McKenzie hiding in a cupboard and arrested and charged him.

Defence agent Calum Gordon said that McKenzie had woken up and heard his partner on the phone to her friend and they had been discussing “winding him up”.

He said that McKenzie had grabbed the phone from her which had aggravated the situation and he struck her.

However, Mr Gordon said that after throwing her to the couch she began attacking him to defend herself and the confrontation escalated further.

Mr Gordon told the court the victim had now reconciled with McKenzie and wished to continue their relationship.

McKenzie admitted assaulting his partner by seizing her by the hair and throat, throwing her against the couch, following her and seizing her by the throat and throwing her against a wall, and throwing her to the ground and causing her to hit her head.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on McKenzie to allow reports to be prepared.