Woman’s ‘disgust’ at nurses putting screen around urine-soaked man at Ninewells A&E

A woman has criticised NHS Tayside staff for what she described as “disgusting” treatment of an A&E patient at Ninewells Hospital.

Claire Davie, 40, said she was shocked at the way nurses put a screen around a urine-soaked man who was apparently sleeping in the corner of the waiting room.

She said the man was still left behind the screen an hour later after being seen by medics.

Claire, from Kirriemuir, said: “He was sleeping in a hospital wheelchair and I don’t know if he was drunk. The waiting area was full and he was out for the count.

“As soon as my husband saw him he went to reception to tell them and it took about 10-15 minutes for two nurses to come out.

“They brought out pads to mop up the urine, put him beside where the wheelchairs are placed and put a screen around him.

“They hadn’t changed his clothes so he sat in urine for at least an hour. It makes no difference if he’s drunk or a regular, he’s a human being.

“I was totally disgusted that they could do that to another person.

“I know Ninewells does a lot of good stuff because I’ve come for years and have never had any major problems.

“But he was taken to hospital for a reason. I was livid.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said the health board was unable to comment on individual patients but added: “NHS Tayside takes feedback very seriously and we would invite the person who has raised these concerns to contact our complaints and feedback team so that we can look into it further.

“Staff working in the emergency departments in Tayside strive to protect, care for and treat patients with dignity and respect at all times. Clinical care is prioritised to ensure the sickest patients are treated immediately. At times, individuals whose medical assessment has been completed must be moved to areas outwith the main clinical area to enable delivery of care to other patients.

“The emergency department can be a very challenging clinical environment and to ensure the continued provision of safe clinical care in the department, staff are often required to make decisions under difficult circumstances in order to protect the safety and comfort of patients and members of the general public.”

Over the past week, NHS Tayside had 1,472 attendances at its emergency departments, with 95.6% of people seen and treated within four hours.