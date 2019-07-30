Woman’s ‘disgust’ at Dundee City Council’s response over mud dumped near her father’s grave

A grieving woman has claimed she is in a “battle with the council” for failing to act on her complaints about mud being dumped near her father’s grave.

Deb Brown has been left angered by the council’s response to her concerns about practices at Birkhill Cemetery.

She told the Tele last week she had been left distraught by the piles of dirt and debris left by council workers digging graves.

She said she had hoped the media coverage would prompt a change of policy at the cemetery, but was left disappointed.

She said: “I spoke out because I wanted something to be done about what is happening.

“I was contacted by the council and I was angered by what they told me.

“They said there are no plans to change the way they dispose of the mud there, which is disappointing to say the least.”

Deb has been left “disgusted” by the way the situation has been handled by council chiefs.

She said: “All I want is more respect for the families who have loved ones here – I have no hesitation in saying that I am going to take this further.”

Deb is now on a mission to enact change at the cemetery.

Deb said: “There has been a lot of support on social media for this.

“I am going to get in touch with politicians to see if action can be taken and I might even start a petition.

“My father died six months ago and I am heartbroken.

“We thought it would be nice to have somewhere we could visit him but this has just been intolerable.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “When carrying out excavations we may need to carefully cover the adjacent area to a lair and place the soil there.

“This procedure involves placing protective boards and sheeting over the affected area in a manner that protects lairs.

“This ensures that the lair is returned to its previous condition as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours.

“We aim to keep disruption to a minimum.”