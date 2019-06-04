Dundee woman’s ‘disgust’ after her mum, 62, waits more than two hours to be seen by doctor

A woman has claimed she was forced to walk out of her local GP surgery after waiting more than two hours for her mother to be seen by a doctor.

The 62-year-old woman – who declined to be named – had tried to get an appointment at the Downfield Surgery on Wednesday morning.

She has said surgery staff told her to attend the practice on Strathmartine Road between 10.30 and 11am for an emergency appointment.

The woman’s daughter said they arrived at around 10.40 before eventually leaving “in disgust” shortly before 1pm.

She added: “My mum had a pain down her right hand side from her ribs to her feet.

“I’m also a patient at the surgery and I’d stared calling them at around 8.10 before eventually getting through at 9.45.”

The woman was told that she should bring her mother into the practice for an emergency appointment.

She added: “We were there for approximately 40 minutes before I went back to the reception area.

“I asked how long mum was going to have to wait, just to be told it was a first come first seen basis.

“That was a lie clearly as the waiting room was empty at one point apart from women waiting for their prenatal check-ups.”

During the dispute the daughter said her mother was in discomfort.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She added: “Whilst she was waiting in the surgery she was in real pain.

“The receptionist seemed more interested in dealing with other administrative matters than dealing with the issue at hand.”

She added: “My mum has been in discomfort for a couple of days now.

“She is now taking oral morphine to try and dull the pain.

“Given the circumstances, I think it’s a shambles what’s happened.

“I called on numerous occasions before physically coming up with my mum to try and get a solution based on a telephone conversation with the practice.”

A spokeswoman for Downfield Surgery said: “We wouldn’t comment due to patient confidentiality.”

Like most of Scotland, Dundee has struggled to recruit new GPs in recent years.

Last year, the Scottish Government promised doctors better pay and fewer administrative duties in a bid to attract more medical professionals.