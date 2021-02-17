Woman’s body found in Angus burn after search operation

A woman’s body has been found in water in Monifieth after a major search operation.

Police, fire brigade, and the Coastguard located the body in the Angus town’s Dighty Burn near the River Tay after the alarm was raised just before 11pm.

Formal ID is still to take place but it is believed the woman was aged around 70.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm on Tuesday, 16 February, officers were called to the Monifieth area following a report of concern for a woman.

“Emergency services, including the Coastguard, attended and the body of a woman was later recovered from the water at the Dighty Burn.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”