Woman’s £2.8 million pay-out after botched operation by disgraced Tayside surgeon Eljamel

A woman who was left with life-changing disabilities following a botched operation by a disgraced Tayside surgeon has been awarded almost £3million.

Carolyn Almond-Roots, 52, sued Muftah Salem Eljamel and NHS Tayside after developing cauda equina syndrome, a rare spinal condition, in 2013.

Mr Eljamel, known as “Sam”, had been a consultant neurosurgeon at Ninewells Hospital but was suspended later that year.