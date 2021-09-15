News / Court Woman’s £2.8 million pay-out after botched operation by disgraced Tayside surgeon Eljamel By Ciaran Shanks September 15, 2021, 6:15 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 7:24 pm Prof Eljamel performed surgery which left his patient with severe disabilities. A woman who was left with life-changing disabilities following a botched operation by a disgraced Tayside surgeon has been awarded almost £3million. Carolyn Almond-Roots, 52, sued Muftah Salem Eljamel and NHS Tayside after developing cauda equina syndrome, a rare spinal condition, in 2013. Mr Eljamel, known as “Sam”, had been a consultant neurosurgeon at Ninewells Hospital but was suspended later that year. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe