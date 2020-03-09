Woman whose house was robbed left ‘amazed’ after generous stranger sets up fundraising page to help recoup stolen money

A woman whose home was robbed by a brazen thief has been left humbled after a fundraiser was set up by a stranger in a bid to help her recoup some of her stolen money.

Carryann McDermott was left devastated last week after the thief sneaked into the specially adapted house she shares with her son and disabled daughter.

The burglar made off with £250 of cash, along with an assortment of items including her mum’s handbag and her son’s karate kit.

Carryann was left shocked by the theft and revealed she would have to cancel a planned trip for her cousin’s hen do, after the spending money she had saved was stolen.

However, a kind-hearted stranger has now stepped forward to help her.

Anozie Awambu, a lawyer and university lecturer, was moved when he first read Caryann’s story in the Tele.

He said: “As a full-time carer she never really gets a break and she was saving for a trip to Ireland then all her money went missing.

“I could imagine that, she would want to get some kind of break.

“If I had the money myself I would definitely give it to her, but I don’t.”

The charitable stranger, who lives in Mill O Mains, decided to set up a GoFundMe page to raise some money for Caryann’s holiday.

He said: “A few friends have contributed and we’re at about £140, so we’re getting close.

“We’re all human, so you can imagine what she’s going through.

“I just wanted to say to her that her story touched me and so many people are moved. She has the support of people she’s never even met before.”

Carryann has insisted she can’t believe the generosity shown by others in the community.

She said: “It’s amazing. It’s just absolutely amazing.

“Who even does that? I can’t believe it.

“It’s just amazing to know that not everyone is the same.

“It’s really so nice, it’s just lovely and the guy who’s done this is a lovely man. I’m so grateful.”

You can view the GoFundMe page here.