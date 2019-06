A woman who went on a rampage in a city pub will discover her fate this month.

Joanne Kyle, 42, of Fairburn Street, admitted assaulting PC Jamie Hays at Ferrari’s, Ogilvie Street, just before 7.30pm on November 6 last year.

She also shouted and swore at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Staff had called 999 complaining Kyle was “smashing the place up”.

Sentence was deferred until later this month.