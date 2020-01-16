Woman who was recorded threatening to smash a window during argument with ex is fined

A woman who was recorded threatening to smash a window while arguing with her former partner has been fined £225.

Coral Chalmers, 21, of Ballindean Road, was arguing with the man at a bus stop on Drumgeith Road on July 27 last year when it escalated into a shouting match.

The court heard that Chalmers and her partner had agreed to meet in a public place to discuss aspects of their relationship.

However, the man brought another person along with them who recorded the meeting and resulting argument – and passed the recording to police when they arrived.

A prosecutor told the court: “In the recording, the accused is heard threatening to smash a window.”

Noting Chalmers’ good behaviour since her plea, Sheriff Lorna Drummond ordered her to pay a fine of £225, reduced from £250 for her plea at trial stage, at a rate of £20 a month.