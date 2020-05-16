Woman left in ‘disbelief’ after food parcels were stolen from her front door praises Dundee’s community spirit as locals offer support

A woman whose vulnerable ex-mother-in-law had her food stolen has praised Dundee’s community spirit after locals rallied round to help.

Morag Beattie had been helping out family members by putting together food parcels for her elderly former mother-in-law while her ex-husband, Willie, was in hospital following major surgery.

But last week she was shocked to discover one parcel had been swiped from her front door by an opportunistic thief.

Despite this, Morag has been heartened by the offers of support she received from the community, with local businesses and charities offering to replace and deliver the packages.

She said: “Obviously when it happened, it was a complete shock, but we have had offers from Zippy D and a Facebook page called Good to Talk, who have offered to replace and deliver the stolen food.

“These people have been really generous with pulling together to help during this difficult time, it shows there is a real community spirit in Dundee.”

The support from friends and the wider community have proved to be a positive in a difficult time for Morag and her family, who were not permitted to visit Willie while he was at Ninewells.

Willie has since been released and is back home recovering from an operation where he had a kidney tumour removed.

“Due to no visitors being allowed, nobody could visit Willie, but my nephew’s partner, Eve is a nurse so she was able to go in and see him every day,” Morag said.

“It’s been difficult because normally you would be up visiting but she kindly dropped off a daily newspaper, juice and sweeties. It was a really nice gesture at this tough time.”

Morag was also full of praise for the frontline NHS workers who have helped her ex-husband recuperate in hospital following his kidney operation.

The 55-year-old said: “My ex-husband hadn’t been well for a while, then he got a CT scan that showed he had a cancerous tumour on his kidney.

“This meant that he had to go in to get part of his kidney removed, which is obviously quite a sore operation.

“It was worrying because you heard that they were postponing operations but it was reassuring that they took him in.

“The whole thing was unexpected but all the nurses and doctors, everybody really was first class.”