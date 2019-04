A sheriff fined a woman who threw hot coffee over a shop employee.

Laura King, of Ravenscraig Road, attacked Aneesa Iqbal at the Charleston Convenience Store on Craigowan Road on March 9.

The court heard the 32-year-old carried out her assault after being confronted about taking a large cup when she only paid for a small cup.

King was fined £140 and ordered to pay £30 compensation.