Woman who survived on just two jars of baby food thanks Dundonians for messages of support

A woman who was surviving on just two jars of baby food a day has been “overwhelmed” by messages of support from the public.

Natasha Ross revealed in Saturday’s Evening Telegraph her weight had plummeted to just over five stone after battling severe depression in her 20s.

Her story has now been picked up nationally, with the images of Natasha’s shocking readers across the country.

Natasha was recounting the heartache of being physically abused as a child before being raped in her teens abroad.

The two “life changing” experiences had triggered her battle with her own mental health.

Although she admitted recounting the ordeals had been draining, Natasha hoped sharing the experience could help others to reach out for help.

Friends, family and complete strangers have contacted her in recent days offering messages of support.

Natasha said: “It has been a draining few days but I’ve been overwhelmed by the messages from the public.

“I haven’t had a chance to get back to everyone yet because there have been so many.

“I’ve been a bit shocked by the reaction to it if I’m honest. A woman was telling me the story had been picked up in Hungary.

“Bringing up those memories was hard but it was the best thing for me to tell the story – it’s helped me to get all my demons out.”

The former St Saviours pupil explained she had recently revealed to her family about her traumatic rape ordeal at the age of just 16-year-old while on holiday in Ibiza.

Sharing that experience with family had helped them to understand the drastic weight loss in her 20s that had seen them pleading with her to eat something as they feared she might die.

She added: “My family have been so supportive throughout this and the fact I was sharing my story with the paper.

“I’d only told them recently about the rape ordeal and it has helped them to understand more the events that have shaped my life.

“Its been great to have been given this platform to tell my story and I can’t thank everyone enough.”