Woman who stabbed pensioner because he refused to give her money is jailed

A woman who stabbed a 73-year-old man because he refused to give her money has today been jailed.

Amelia McCracken threatened to kill Arnold MacLean after he visited her and her mother on Yarrow Terrace on June 28.

Mr MacLean used to be neighbours with McCracken and gave her £20 before being attacked.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the thug narrowly missed Mr MacLean’s vital organs after stabbing him with a kitchen knife before a bus driver raised the alarm.

On the night in question, Mr MacLean was visiting McCracken’s mother and had offered to help them with financial difficulties.

McCracken, 34, left and returned a short time later and Mr MacLean believed she was high on drugs. Matters then took a violent turn when McCracken demanded more money from the pensioner.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 10.30pm he stated he was going for the bus. The accused stated ‘I want money’ but he ignored her.

“He saw her put a knife with a five-inch blade in her pocket.

“He left the flat and, on going into the close, he was caught up by the accused who again asked him for money.

“She said she was going to kill him and took the knife out and stabbed him once to his left side.”

Mr MacLean fell to the ground after feeling the knife go right through the side of his body. Remarkably, the pensioner managed to get to his feet and get a bus to Dundee city centre.

The alarm was only raised after he told the driver he had been stabbed.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where it was revealed he suffered a two-and-a-half centimetre wound to his abdomen, very close to vital organs.

McCracken pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Mr MacLean, repeatedly demanding money from him before striking him on the body with a knife to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn said Mr MacLean has since recovered and visited McCracken 10 times in HMP Edinburgh.

He said: “She was unhappy with him but the root cause relates to drugs and over-indulging on that particular evening coloured her judgment.”

When jailing McCracken for 24 months, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “You were on bail at the time. You stabbed a 73-year-old man and the wound was close to his vital organs.

“I am imposing a custodial sentence because of the risk to public safety.”

McCracken was also placed on a supervised release order for six months upon her release from prison.