Woman who spat at and abused Dundee police given unpaid work

A woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work for abusing and spitting at police officers.

Victoria Ferrier, of Brewery Lane, admitted shouting, swearing, and making violent threats towards officers on Albert Street on November 27 last year.

She also repeatedly kicked the interior of a police vehicle as well as breaking a satellite navigation system.

Ferrier, 29, also spat on a police officer at police headquarters, West Bell Street, on the same date.

After previously pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court, Ferrier was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid work.

She was also placed under supervision for 12 months.