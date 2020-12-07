A woman who stabbed a friend with a veg peeler and knocked out a pensioner who rejected her sexual advances has been jailed.

Ashley O’Neill, 35, admitted repeatedly stabbing the woman at her home on Hoylake Place, Dundee, in September 2018.

She believed the woman had been stealing from her.

Almost a year later, O’Neill knocked a man – then aged 69 – to the ground, rendering him unconscious, before making off with his wallet and phone.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that O’Neill had repeatedly asked the man if he wanted her to perform a sex act on him.

After he repeatedly refused her offer, O’Neill then knocked the man to the ground.

The thug was finally jailed for more than two years after a lengthy sentencing wait due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first incident, the victim had been staying with O’Neill for a few days before being accused of stealing.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said the victim tried to leave before she felt a “sharp, stabbing pain” to the back of her left leg.

The court heard the woman was stabbed on the body and legs with a pink-handled “veg peeler”.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital and received multiple stitches across her body which left permanent scarring.

It was also revealed that O’Neill herself had suffered stab wounds and scratches during the incident.

Mrs Gilmartin said that the second incident occurred as the victim was walking home from a funeral on Hoylake Avenue.

O’Neill repeatedly tried to speak to the man and put her hand in his pocket before she launched her attack.

Mrs Gilmartin said: “The accused pushed him, causing him to fall. He struck his head on the pavement and believes he fell unconscious.

“He recalls being assisted by a passer-by and was aware his pockets were empty and that his wallet, mobile phone and cigarettes were all missing.

“Police attended and saw he had a laceration to his right eye and a cut on his hand.”

O’Neill, a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to attacking the woman on September 19 2018 on Hoylake Place by repeatedly striking her on the body and leg with a knife to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

On September 10 2019, O’Neill assaulted the man, then aged 69, by seizing his body, pushing him, causing him to fall and bang his head, rendering him unconscious, to his severe injury before robbing him of a wallet, bank cards, a phone and cigarettes.

O’Neill also admitted possessing a knife in St Columba Gardens on November 24 last year.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said O’Neill was “under no illusions” about the fact she would be receiving a prison sentence.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC ordered O’Neill to serve a total of 857 days in custody.